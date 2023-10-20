Woman Shares 'Distressing' Encounter With Uber Driver, Company Responds

Uber sprang into action after reading the post.

At a time when ridesharing is a vital means of transportation for many, the unsettling experience of a woman with an Uber driver has sent shockwaves through social media. Bhumika Maheshwari, a homeopathic doctor, took to Twitter to share her disturbing experience, where the Uber driver contacted her via text messages after she completed the ride. In response to her posts, Uber has initiated an investigation and promised to take measures against the driver involved.

In her post, shared on Friday, Ms Maheshwari explains how she had booked a cab and the driver decided to message her on WhatsApp after confirmation of the ride.

"On October 19, 2023, I encountered a distressing situation where I received inappropriate messages from one of your drivers after a ride. This incident has not only left me feeling uncomfortable but has also raised serious security and safety concerns," she writes on X.

"I strongly believe that Uber should be a platform where customers, especially women, can trust the drivers and the overall experience. This incident has shaken that trust, and I am deeply concerned about the safety of female passengers who rely on Uber for transportation," she added.



Hello @Uber_India Support Team,

I am writing to express my serious concern regarding a recent experience I had with one of your driver. On 19/10/2023, I encountered a distressing situation where I received inappropriate messages from one of your drivers after a ride.



This… pic.twitter.com/M1Wf537iZQ — Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) October 20, 2023

In response to the unprofessional and distressing conduct of the cab driver, where he expressed a desire for friendship, she made a clear demand: "I kindly request that you take immediate and decisive action to investigate this matter, identify the driver involved, and take appropriate measures to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future. The safety and security of Uber passengers should be a top priority, and I hope you will take this complaint seriously. I look forward to your prompt response and resolution of this matter."



Upon reading Ms Maheshwari's post, the cab company swiftly initiated a response.

Hi Bhumika, this is definitely not the kind of experience we would like you to have. Please send across your registered details via Direct Message, we'll get this addressed at the earliest. https://t.co/1WqzzOmdKe — Uber India Support (@UberINSupport) October 20, 2023

"Hi Bhumika, this is definitely not the kind of experience we would like you to have. Please send across your registered details via Direct Message, we'll get this addressed at the earliest," Uber replied on X.

Several social media users have responded to her post, with many expressing their appreciation for her for raising awareness about this incident and spurring the cab company into taking action against the driver.