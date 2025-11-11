Advertisement
Woman Posing As Fake NIA Officer Caught With 11 Kg Weed At Delhi Airport

Upon questioning, the woman claimed to be an NIA officer and refused to open her luggage. She even produced a fake identity card.

Read Time: 2 mins
The passenger arrived from Bangkok on flight AI-2335.
New Delhi:

A woman arriving from Thailand was caught at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after attempting to pass herself off as a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer. Customs officials said she was carrying 11.350 kilograms of hydroponic weed.

The passenger, who arrived from Bangkok on flight AI-2335, had been placed under surveillance by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) based on profiling.

During the investigation, the woman went into an airport washroom and changed into a grey jacket marked with the words "National Investigation Agency (NIA)" and the national emblem. Officials said she attempted to use the disguise to pass through the green channel without scrutiny.

However, AIU officers caught her before she could exit. When her bag was scanned through the X-ray machine, suspicious items were detected.

Upon questioning, the woman claimed to be an NIA officer and refused to open her luggage. She even produced an identity card that was later confirmed to be fake.

A detailed search of her belongings led to the recovery of 20 packets of hydroponic weed, weighing a total of 11.350 kilograms. The drugs were found packed in small cloth bags also bearing the NIA name and emblem.

The woman has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. An investigation into the case is currently underway.

