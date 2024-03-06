Pilot Injured After Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Madhya Pradesh's Guna

The pilot is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A woman pilot has been injured after a trainer aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. The plane had taken off from Neemuch - about 250 km away as the crow flies - on Wednesday and an engine problem is suspected to be the cause of the crash, officials said.

The officials said the pilot, who was a student of the Chimes Aviation Academy, had sought to make an emergency landing at the Guna aerodrome after reporting an engine issue. The pilot crashed off the runway while attempting to land.

The injured pilot is being treated at the district hospital in Guna.

