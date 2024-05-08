Woman Orders Paneer Sandwich, Gets Chicken Instead, Sues For 50 Lakhs

Woman said she would approach the consumer court to seek justice. (Representational)

A woman wanted to satiate her food cravings and ordered a Paneer Tikka sandwich from an eatery through a food-delivery app. Her dinner arrived from 'Pick Up Meals by Terra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. But instead of a Paneer Tikka sandwich, the restaurant delivered a sandwich with chicken.

Nirali, a pure vegetarian by choice, ordered from her office in Ahmedabad's Science City on May 3. After a few bites, she felt the paneer was harder than usual. She thought it was soya, but it turned out to be chicken. The woman has never eaten non-vegetarian food and has now filed a complaint against the eatery seeking damages.

The woman has written to the Deputy Health Officer of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, filing a complaint against the eatery.

Meanwhile, the Food Department has imposed a Rs 5,000 fine against the restaurant but the woman told India Today, "The incident was very dreadful and it can't be reversed. Rs 5,000 fine is not enough and I will go to the consumer court."

The woman said she would approach the consumer court to seek justice and said she had asked for compensation of Rs 50 lakh. "I could've asked for more but even that wouldn't have served justice to what I felt," she said. There is no response from the restaurant yet in the incident.

Meanwhile, people have criticised her online for her demands but the woman said she is doing it for the youth who face such experiences and don't know about their rights. However, some people have supported her decision to seek Rs 50 lakh as compensation.

- With Inputs from Ravi Bakola

