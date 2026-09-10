Woman, Newborn Die After Delivery At 'Sealed' Private Hospital In UP

A woman and her newborn died after allegedly receiving treatment at a private hospital here that had been sealed by the administration and health department last year, officials said.

Despite a lock at the main entrance, the hospital was being operated from an alternate entrance but has now been sealed again after the matter came to light, they said.

Ajit Rajbhar, a resident of Targouli village in Ballia district, lodged a complaint with the chief medical officer alleging that his pregnant wife Sarita was treated at Indrajeet Hospital in Ratanpura on September 8.

According to the complaint, an ASHA worker advised Rajbhar to take Sarita to the hospital. A doctor, Himanshu Yadav, allegedly told the family that her condition was serious and advised an operation.

Following the delivery, the newborn died, and Sarita continued to bleed, the complaint alleged. When the hospital staff allegedly refused to continue treatment, Rajbhar took his wife to a private hospital in Mau, from where she was referred to Varanasi. Doctors at a private hospital in Varanasi declared her dead, according to the complaint.

Chief Medical Officer Pankaj Rai said the Indrajeet Hospital had been sealed in 2025 on the instructions of the district magistrate.

"The main lock was intact, but the hospital was being operated by opening a passage from the back," Rai said.

After receiving information about the incident, the health department, in coordination with the sub-divisional magistrate, sealed the hospital again, he said.

A complaint has also been lodged against the hospital operator, and action is being taken to register an FIR, the CMO said.

The administration is probing how treatment was allegedly being carried out at the sealed facility, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)