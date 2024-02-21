Woman, New Born Baby Die After Delivery Attempt At Home Using Acupuncture In Kerala

Cops registered a case of unnatural death into the incident. (Representational)

A 36-year-old woman and her new-born child met with a tragic end after delivery was attempted at the rented house using acupuncture treatment in Karakkamandapam here last evening, police said on Wednesday.

As the shocking incident came to light, her husband Nayaz, a sound system worker hailing from Poonthura, was taken into custody by the Nemom police on Wednesday morning.

They registered a case of unnatural death into the incident.

According to police, it was the fourth delivery of the killed woman Shemeera Beevi and she had never consulted a doctor in the past nine months of her pregnancy period.

The couple allegedly sought the help of an acupuncturist instead of a medical doctor and the practitioner used to visit their rented house, a police officer said.

The woman developed some complications on Tuesday and she was finally taken to a private hospital in the evening where she and the baby were declared brought dead by doctors.

As news about the death of the woman and the new-born emerged, the local Councillor, ASHA workers and neighbours came out against Nayaz accusing him of not allowing his wife to consult a doctor and seeking proper medical treatment.

Ward Councillor Deepika said the woman's husband had not allowed ASHA workers to enter their house or talk to her.

"The family was not ready to permit us to enter their house or share any other details. One day, we somehow managed to enter the house and spoke to her. Then we came to know that it was her fourth pregnancy," she said.

As per the details shared by the killed woman then, all the past deliveries were through C-section and the last one was just one year ago.

"So, there was no chance for a normal delivery in her case. She was scared to talk to us even if we called her over phone. Nayas said he wanted a normal delivery and insulted the entire medical system in the state," the Councillor further said.

The husband even claimed that they were planning to have normal delivery drawing lessons from YouTube, Deepika further alleged.

An elderly woman from the neighbourhood also raised serious charges against the husband and accused him of denying treatment to Shemeera.

"She was not allowed to talk to us. She never came out of home alone. When we advised him to give proper treatment to the pregnant woman, he said it was his wife and there was no need for others to worry about her health," the woman said.

Police said the interrogation of the husband is going on and other action would be taken after collecting details.

