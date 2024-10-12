Woman Murdered By Assassin She Hired To Kill Daughter. They Were Dating

Subhash Singh, the hitman has been arrested.

Upset with her daughter's love affair, Alka Devi, 42, hired a hitman to kill her daughter but ended up being murdered by him. In a shocking turn of events, Subhash, the hitman, turned out to be the daughter's lover. In exchange for a marriage proposal, he murdered the woman. The incident came to light on October 6, when Alka's body was found in a millet field under Jasrathpur police station of Etah district, Uttar Pradesh.

This tale of contract killing is not as modest as it appears to be.

More details awaited.