Woman, Lover Arrested For Killing Husband In Gujarat

A woman was arrested along with a man in Gujarat's Vadodara for allegedly killing her husband, police said today.

The accused, Ajay Kumar Patel and Mamta Patel, allegedly killed Mamata's husband Sunil Patel in Rajkot on October 3 after he suspected that the two were having an affair.

Deputy commissioner of police Jaydeepsinh Jadeja said Ajay was Mr Sunil's step-brother.

Mr Sunil's body was recovered from the bushes in Rajkot, he said.

After investigations by Thorada police in Rajkot, the Vadodara police arrested the two from the railway station on Thursday as they were about to board a train to Uttar Pradesh.

"The two accused and the deceased are natives of Sirsi village in UP's Mirzapur district," police said.