Woman Locked Up By Husband For Weeks, Not Allowed To Let Children In

An "insecure" man allegedly locked up his wife in a room of their house for weeks in Karnataka's Mysuru, the police said on Friday.

Suma, who is in her early thirties, however, claimed that she had been locked in the room since her marriage with Sannaiah 12 years ago.

She has been rescued by the police and sent to her parents' home.

The woman said she took care of her nature's call with the use of a box in the home as the toilet was outside.

"Our children, after their school hours, were made to wait till my husband's return to enter the house," the woman, who has two children, said.

Speaking to NDTV, a senior police officer said that the husband, a labourer, used to lock her up inside the house before leaving for work.

"He was insecure," the officer said.

"She was confined for the last two to three weeks. Her movement was restricted. She has visited her parents' home in the past," the officer added.

The woman said she didn't want a case to be filed against her husband and that she had decided to stay at her parents' home and fix her relationship.

She is the third wife of the man, who has parted ways with the other two women.