Woman Kills Son, 2, By Throwing Him In Pond, Hangs Self From Tree In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

A 26-year-old woman in Tikamgarh district allegedly killed her two-year-old son by throwing him into a pond and then hanged herself from a tree on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred under the Baldeogarh police station area limits, police officer Preeti Bhargav told news agency PTI.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Santoshi Lodhi used to quarrel frequently with her husband, and allegedly took the extreme step due to family discord.

Police are investigating the case from various angles, Bhargav added.

