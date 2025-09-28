Advertisement
Woman Kills Son, 2, By Throwing Him In Pond, Hangs Self From Tree In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

The incident occurred under the Baldeogarh police station area limits, police officer Preeti Bhargav told news agency PTI.

Read Time: 1 min
Further probe is underway. (Representational)
Tikamgarh:

A 26-year-old woman in Tikamgarh district allegedly killed her two-year-old son by throwing him into a pond and then hanged herself from a tree on Sunday, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Santoshi Lodhi used to quarrel frequently with her husband, and allegedly took the extreme step due to family discord.

Police are investigating the case from various angles, Bhargav added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV News
