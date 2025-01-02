Woman Kills Husband, Cuts Body Into 2 Pieces In Karnataka

A woman was arrested for killing her drunkard husband, said the police.

She allegedly strangled him first, then smashed his face with a stone and cut his body into two pieces to haul it far away from her house, they said.

According to Belagavi Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled, the pieces of the body of 40-year-old Srimantha Itnali were found on December 10 in Umarani village, Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi.

"A three-member team led by the deputy superintendent of police camped in the village and investigated the case," said the SP, addressing a press meet on Thursday.

After a false start, they zeroed in on the wife, Savithri, and she was brought to the station for questioning.

"Initially, she didn't agree but later she confessed to her crime," added the SP.

According to him, the incident took place on December 8.

The man, a drunkard, often used to abuse his wife for money, said the police.

On the day of the murder, he was fighting with her over a piece of land she owned.

"He wanted his wife to sell the land and buy him a new motorbike." Unable to take it anymore, the wife had allegedly confessed that she killed him that night while he was sleeping outside.

"She first strangled him and when he was unconscious, used a boulder lying nearby to smash his face. She then disposed of the boulder in a well," the SP said.

To make it easy for transportation, she cut the body into two pieces, and carried it in a barrel.

"She disposed of the barrels too in the well, later," added Guled.

The accused has been taken into custody.

