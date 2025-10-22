Woman Kills 65-Year-Old Bihar Man With Sword After Argument Over Samosa

A 65-year-old farmer in Bihar has been murdered after a dispute broke out over a samosa.

The murder took place on Sunday when Chandrama Yadav, a resident of Kaulodihari village in Bhojpur district, was attacked on the head with a sharp weapon.

Yadav died on Monday.

What Led To The Dispute?

A child in the Kaulodihari village had gone to buy samosas and got into an argument with some other children, who snatched his food and assaulted him.

Seeing this as a matter related to children, Chandrama Yadav went to the samosa shop to try to reason with them. He also began talking to fellow villagers, but an argument broke out.

The war of words escalated to a point where a woman took a sword and struck Yadav in the head, leaving him severely injured.

Yadav remained hospitalised in Patna but could not be saved.

Following the murder, the police swung into action and registered a case. They are now on the hunt for the woman.