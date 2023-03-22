Woman Killed, 7 Injured As SUV Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir: Cops

The condition of three of the injured was stated to be "serious". (Representational)

A 46-year-old woman was killed and seven others were injured after their cab skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The passengers were returning to their villages in Bhaderwah after paying obeisance at a temple in the Padder area of the Kishtwar district when the accident took place. The condition of three of the injured was stated to be "serious", they said.

Thathri Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Athar Amin Zargar said the accident took place near Jangalwar village of Thathri, 30 km from Doda town.

The vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge, the official said, adding that a rescue operation was launched immediately and all the eight passengers travelling in the vehicle were evacuated to sub-district hospital Thathri.

Sushma Devi, a resident of Duggi-Dandi village of Bhaderwah was declared dead and the rest of the injured identified as Ankush Kumar, his wife Raksha Devi, their minor sons Sourav and Gourav, Charan Dass, his brother Kewal Kumar, Rishi Kumar - all residents of Bhagratha Bhalla - were undergoing treatment, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)