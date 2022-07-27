Woman Journalist Molested By 2 Station Masters In Haryana, Case Filed

Journalist molested in Haryana: Railway cops said the matter is being investigated. (Representational)

A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station on Monday evening. When she went to the toilet in the waiting room, she found that its door was locked. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key.

The journalist claimed that station masters Vinay Sharma and Ramotar not only refused to give her the key of the toilet, but also molested her. She said the station masters told her that women passengers made the toilets dirty so these were kept locked.

"An FIR has been registered against two station masters under IPC sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) at Government Railway Police's (GRP) Rewari police station," a GRP official said.

Bhupendra Singh, SHO, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.

