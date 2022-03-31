Woman In Burqa, Who Threw Bomb At Security Camp In J&K, Arrested

The police have arrested the burqa clad women who threw a petrol bomb on a CRPF picket in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The incident was caught on camera. The video widely circulated on social media showed a burqa clad woman throwing bomb at a security forces bunker in Sopore.

The woman has been identified as Hasina Akhtar, a resident of Baramulla. Police said she is already facing three cases under UAPA.

The woman was allegedly associated with banned woman's separatist group Dukhtaran e Millat. The police said she was released on bail a few months ago.

Soon after the petrol bomb attack, the police said they have identified the woman. But she managed to evade arrest for two days.

"After the terror incident, she was evading arrest but today the Sopore police arrested her and investigation is underway," said Vijay Kumar, a senior police officer in Kashmir.

Mr Kumar said the husband of the woman was also involved in stone throwing in the past and was arrested under the Public Safety Act.