Woman House-Hunting In Bengaluru Gets Creepy Request From Stranger

The woman shared a screenshot of the unusual request.
Bengaluru is known for its thriving IT industry, educational institutions, and cultural diversity, making it a popular destination for both job seekers and students. Due to this reason, house hunting in Bengaluru is a difficult task with many challenges, such as high rents, high security deposits, and landlords who demand a lot of information from tenants, including their LinkedIn profiles, college details, and even self-written essays.
Nonetheless, these challenges are just the tip of the iceberg. A recent incident shared by a woman through a chat screenshot illustrates the additional hurdles that women encounter during their house-hunting experiences in Bengaluru.
Twitter user Akanksha Mishra posted on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that she was contacted by a stranger who asked her if she would be interested in sharing a flat with him, even though she had already told him that she was not comfortable with male flatmates. When she refused, the man made a more explicit request, asking her if she was single and interested in sharing a place for life.
Sharing a screenshot of the tweet, she wrote, "Perks of house-hunting in Bengaluru: You get creeps for free but not the house. Desperate house-hunters in Bangalore believing in "make them an offer they can't refuse" too seriously.
The post garnered significant attention on Twitter, with numerous users sharing their thoughts and comments on the matter.