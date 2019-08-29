Woman, Gang-Raped Over A Month Back By Friends, Dies In Aurangabad: Cops

The case has been transferred to Chunabhatti police station in Mumbai. (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman died at a state-run hospital in Aurangabad city in central Maharashtra after she was raped by four of her friends in Mumbai in July, the police said today.

The Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) slammed the police for failing to arrest the accused. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said a protest march led by party MP Supriya Sule will be taken out in Mumbai on Friday.

"The victim has died. It has been one month (since alleged gang-rape), yet the accused have not been arrested. To condemn it, we will take out a protest march from Lal Dongar in Chembur to Chunabhatti police station tomorrow," Mr Malik said.

The woman, admitted to the hospital on July 25, was critical and died on Wednesday night, a police official said.

The alleged rape came to light only when the woman complained of pain in private parts on July 24, and was admitted to a private hospital in Aurangabad.

The doctors suspected that she had been raped and informed the police and she was shifted to the government-run hospital.

As per the complaint filed at Begumpura Police Station in Aurangabad, on July 7 the girl came to Mumbai when four of her friends decided to celebrate her birthday. After cutting the cake, the four allegedly raped her.

She later returned to Aurangabad but did not tell her parents about the incident until she was hospitalised, the police said.

The case has been transferred to Chunabhatti police station in Mumbai.

"We are investigating, but as of now we haven't got any leads about the accused people's identity," said an official of Chunabhatti police station.

