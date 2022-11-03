Woman Flashes Karnataka BJP Leader, 75, On WhatsApp Call. He Goes To Cops

Senior BJP legislator G H Thippareddy

Senior BJP legislator G H Thippareddy has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that an unknown WhatsApp video caller exposed herself.

The five-time MLA said he received the video call on the evening of October 31 and a woman started undressing. The caller shared a vulgar video after he disconnected, the 75-year-old legislator said in his complaint.

Mr Thippareddy demanded action against the caller.

He told reporters that when he received the first call, the caller did not reply to his questions. After a few minutes, he received another call in which the woman started flashing.

“I then kept my phone aside. Again, I received a call after half-a-minute. I gave my phone to my wife who disconnected and blocked the number,” the MLA said.

Mr Thippareddy said on the advice of a police inspector he lodged a complaint with the cyber crime cell of the police.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)