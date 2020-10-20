Woman, Five Aides Charged For Murdering Daughter, Her Lover: UP Police

An FIR was filed on the order of a Bhadohi court, the police said (Representational)

The police in UP's Bhadohi have charged a woman for allegedly murdering her 21-year-old daughter and her lover in collusion with five men.

The police have charged the woman and her five accomplices on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, said police officer Ram Darash.

An FIR has been filed in the case on the order of a Bhadohi court, he said.

The court gave the order on October 16 on a plea by killed man Sandeep Rajbhar's father Ramashray Rajbhar.

In his petition to the court, Ramashray Rajbhar had alleged that his son Sandeep, 22, was killed along with his friend Kajal under a conspiracy hatched by the woman's mother.

Ram Darash said Sandeep Rajbhar (22) and Kajal Rajbhar, residents of Hirapatti village in Jaunpur, used to talk on the phone for hours, as they were unable to move out of their houses due to the lockdown.

The girl's family members had taken away her mobile phone and thrown it, he said.

Mutilated bodies of Sandeep and Kajal were found on the railway tracks on May 2, Mr Darash said.

After the bodies were recovered, the police registered a case of suicide and was investigating it when the court asked it to add relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and criminal conspiracy and investigate it afresh, he said.

The police, accordingly, have added the new sections to the case and begun a fresh investigation, he said.