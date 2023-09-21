Alert Constable Saves Woman From Falling Under Moving Train In Thane

The woman's life was saved by an alert railway police constable.

A woman's life was saved by an alert railway police constable at Vithalwadi station in Thane district on Thursday. The woman was attempting to board a moving train when she slipped and fell into the gap between the platform and the train. The constable quickly pulled her onto the platform before she could fall further.

The woman was attempting to board an Ambernath down train at 2:21 pm on Wednesday when she slipped and was being dragged by the train, Kalyan railway police station senior inspector Mukesh Dhage said.

"Police naik Rushikesh Mane quickly pulled her onto the platform before she could fall into the gap," he added.

The woman told police her 9-year-old daughter had already boarded the train and, therefore, made this risky attempt, Mr Dhage said.

"The girl and mother were united later," he added.