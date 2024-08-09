Woman Falls To Death From Roof Due To Fear Of Monkeys In UP: Police

Representational Image

A 40-year-old woman died in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi after falling from the roof of her house due to fear of monkeys, police said on Friday.

Kaushambi Circle Officer Abhishek Singh said the incident occurred in the Paschim Sarira town of the district on Thursday.

"Kiran Devi, a resident of the town, had gone to the roof of her house to take down some dried clothes. Suddenly, a group of monkeys appeared on the roof, causing her to panic. In an attempt to escape from the monkeys, Kiran Devi slipped and fell from the roof," he said.

The CO said her family members rushed her to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police have sent the body for post mortem examination.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)