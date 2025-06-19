UP Woman, Daughter Die By Suicide After Argument With Husband Over Phone

A woman and her daughter died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district after an argument with her husband over the phone. Her husband, who works in Rajasthan, has been informed by the police and asked to return to Qazipur village.

The couple was having a dispute, and they had an argument over the phone, said police on Thursday. She then consumed poison along with her daughter, they added.

The couple's elder daughter has also made some allegations that will be investigated, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar.