Woman Driven Out Of Matrimonial Home Can File Case At Place Of Shelter

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi delivered an important judgment with regard to territorial jurisdiction of a place where a married woman can file cases against her estranged husband and in-laws after being subjected to dowry harassment and cruelty.

All India | | Updated: April 09, 2019 11:23 IST
Supreme Court gave a judgment on territorial jurisdiction of where a married woman can file a case


New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court today held that a woman driven out of her matrimonial home can file a criminal case against her estranged spouse and in-laws at a place where she has taken shelter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi delivered an important judgment with regard to territorial jurisdiction of a place where a married woman can file cases against her estranged husband and in-laws after being subjected to dowry harassment and cruelty.

The bench said besides the place where a woman was living before and after marriage, the place of shelter will also have territorial jurisdiction for filing matrimonial cases.

The top court verdict came on a plea filed by a woman, Rupali Devi, from Uttar Pradesh.
 



