An auto-rickshaw driver allegedly set a 43-year-old woman on fire after she resisted his attempt to rape her on the outskirts of the steel city, police said today.The woman who had received over 90 per cent burn injuries during the incident on Friday succumbed to her injuries at the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur today, the police said.The accused identified as Vinod Jaiswal has been arrested, the police said.Jaiswal had allegedly attempted to rape the woman when she was alone at her home in Govindpur area, the police said. When she resisted the attempt, the accused poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze, the police said. Locals then gathered on the spot and caught him.A case has been registered on the basis of the woman's statement, they added.