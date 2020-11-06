Woman Dies After Falling Into Valley While Taking Selfie

Neetu Maheshwari, a city resident, had gone to Jam Gate area, 55 km from Indore, on picnic with her family, a police officer said.

Woman Dies After Falling Into Valley While Taking Selfie

A woman died on Thursday after falling into a valley while clicking a selfie. (Representational)

Indore (MP):

A 30-year-old woman died on Thursday after falling into a valley while clicking a selfie at a picnic spot near Indore city, the police said.

Neetu Maheshwari, a city resident, had gone to Jam Gate area, 55 km from Indore, on picnic with her family, a police officer said.

She apparently slipped while clicking a selfie and fell off a hill, he said.

Newsbeep

"We retrieved the body from the valley filled with thickets after four hours' search," he said, adding that it was sent for autopsy and further probe was on.

Comments
IndoreSelfie accident

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india