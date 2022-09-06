Woman Confronted By Man Whose Son Was Bit By Her Dog. Her Response Is...

The incident took place in Charms Castle Society located in Rajnagar Extension.

A new video from Ghaziabad's Charms Castle housing society, where a dog bit a child inside the lift, has surfaced online. It shows an argument between the dog owner and the father of the child. The woman is seen in the basement of the housing complex after the dog attack, as claimed by the child's father in the video. The new clip shows the dog owner walking her pet in the basement of the apartment building.

The child's father and the woman are seen arguing with each other. In the video, the man is heard saying that the woman is refusing to admit her mistake or reveal her flat number.

Earlier, a CCTV footage showing a pet dog biting the boy inside the lift on Monday had gone viral on the internet. It showed the pet dog pouncing on a child and biting him, even as the dog's owner looked on.

The boy was already present in the lift when the woman walked in with her pet dog on a leash. As the kid moved to the front of the elevator, the dog jumped up and bit the child on the leg.

The boy immediately reacted with pain and began jumping up and down on one foot. However, the pet owner surprisingly kept looking at the boy and did not react.

The footage prompted a response from the Ghaziabad Police. The officials said that they registered a case based on the complaint of the parents. "Legal action is being taken as a complaint has been filed at the Nandgram police station," the cops said.