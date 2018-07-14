Woman Commits Suicide After Allegedly Being Raped By BSF Jawan In UP

Her father, in his complaint, said his daughter was raped by the BSF jawan, who threatened to upload the video of the act on the internet, he said.

All India | | Updated: July 14, 2018 16:08 IST
The woman consumed the poison on July 6 and died at a hospital yesterday. (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar: 

A 26-year-old woman committed suicide by consuming poison after a BSF jawan allegedly raped her on the pretext of marriage, police said today.

The woman consumed the poison on July 6 and died at a hospital yesterday, Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali, Anil Kaperwan, said.

The complainant also said that the accused had raped her on the pretext of marriage and was harassing her, the SHO said.

The matter is being probed, the officer said.

