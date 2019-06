The 34-year-old civil police officer died on the spot

A woman civil police officer in Kerala's Alappuzha district has died after she was set on fire this afternoon by a colleague who poured petrol on her.

Soumya Pushpakaran, 34, died on the spot. The accused, who is also a civil police officer, suffered 50 per cent burn injuries and is admitted in the ICU.

The victim was a mother to three children.

More details are awaited.