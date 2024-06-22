Woman Beaten With A Stick In Madhya Pradesh, Bystanders Shoot Video

In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage, a video showing a woman being brutally assaulted in the Tanda area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district has gone viral on social media. The incident depicts bystanders filming the assault instead of intervening to help the victim.

The video, widely shared on various social media platforms, captures the horrifying scene where several men can be seen mercilessly beating the woman with a stick. Instead of coming to her aid, onlookers are seen filming the ordeal.

Upon noticing the alarming video, local authorities swiftly took action. The Dhar police immediately launched an investigation into the matter.

"A video was circulating on social media that shows an unknown man beating a woman. As soon as the video went viral, my team took cognisance of the matter and launched a probe. We found out the area where the incident took place," stated Manoj Kumar Singh, Dhar Suprintendent of Police.

The police investigation led to the prompt identification and apprehension of the primary suspect involved in the assault. The main accused has been identified as Nirsingh, a resident of Kokri Thana Gandhwani. He has been taken into custody, and efforts are underway to locate and arrest the other individuals seen in the video.

"This act of violence is reprehensible, and we are committed to ensuring justice for the victim," added Mr Singh.

The incident has gained even more attention as it occurred in the hometown of newly appointed Union Minister Savitri Thakur. While the minister has not issued an official statement, the incident has brought attention to the urgent need for stricter measures to prevent such atrocities against women.

In May, an elderly Dalit couple was allegedly beaten up and made to wear garlands of shoes in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district. The couple's son had allegedly been involved in an eve-teasing incident, they said.