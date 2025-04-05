Advertisement
Woman Alleges IndiGo Crew Member Stole Gold Chain From Child, Files Case

IndiGo in a statement said they are aware of the incident and are giving full support and cooperation to the relevant authorities

Read Time: 2 mins
Woman Alleges IndiGo Crew Member Stole Gold Chain From Child, Files Case
An IndiGo flight attendant has been accused of stealing a child's gold chain
New Delhi:

A crew member of an IndiGo flight has been charged with alleged theft of a gold chain from a five-year-old child.

IndiGo in a statement said they are aware of the incident and are giving full support and cooperation to the relevant authorities.

A first information report (FIR) filed by the child's mother in Bengaluru said a flight attendant took her child towards the washroom, after which the gold chain the child was wearing went missing.

The complainant Priyanka Mukherjee said she was flying from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru with her two children in IndiGo flight 6E 661.

The FIR against the IndiGo flight attendant, Aditi Ashwini Sharma, alleged she took a 20-gram gold chain worth Rs 80,000 that one of her children was wearing.

The police are investigating the case.

"We are aware of a recent incident involving a staff member on flight 6E 661 from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru, regarding a concern raised by our customer. We take such matters extremely seriously and are providing full support and cooperation to the relevant authorities in carrying out the investigations," IndiGo said in a statement.

