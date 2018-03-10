Woman Gang-Raped, Video Uploaded On Social Media In Rajasthan, Say Police The six accused are on the run. The woman, a labourer at a roadside food stall in Kota, filed a police complaint on March 5 against the six men, police officer Baran Anis Ahamed said

Share EMAIL PRINT Police said they are looking for all the accused and are investigating the case Kota: A 40-year-old woman was gang-raped by six men in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said, adding the men also filmed the crime and uploaded the video on social media. She was gang-raped a month ago, though she filed a police complaint after she came to know the video has been uploaded on social media, Baran district police said.



The six accused are on the run. The woman, a labourer at a roadside food stall in Kota, filed a police complaint on March 5 against the six men, police officer Baran Anis Ahamed said.



In her complaint, she said that a month ago when she went to Baran to visit her relatives, one of the accused, Chetan Meena, 21, who was known to her, took her on his motorcycle to an isolated place near Samaspura village in the pretext of dropping her to her relative's house.



Five others joined Meena and they took turns to rape her, she said, alleging that the men also filmed the crime on mobile.



They dropped her near her relatives' house the next day and threatened to kill her family members if she went to police.



The woman's statement will be recorded before a magistrate on Monday, the police officer said. Baran district police are looking for all the accused and are investigating the case.





A 40-year-old woman was gang-raped by six men in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said, adding the men also filmed the crime and uploaded the video on social media. She was gang-raped a month ago, though she filed a police complaint after she came to know the video has been uploaded on social media, Baran district police said.The six accused are on the run. The woman, a labourer at a roadside food stall in Kota, filed a police complaint on March 5 against the six men, police officer Baran Anis Ahamed said.In her complaint, she said that a month ago when she went to Baran to visit her relatives, one of the accused, Chetan Meena, 21, who was known to her, took her on his motorcycle to an isolated place near Samaspura village in the pretext of dropping her to her relative's house.Five others joined Meena and they took turns to rape her, she said, alleging that the men also filmed the crime on mobile. They dropped her near her relatives' house the next day and threatened to kill her family members if she went to police.The woman's statement will be recorded before a magistrate on Monday, the police officer said. Baran district police are looking for all the accused and are investigating the case.