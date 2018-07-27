Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Neighbour On Suspicion Of Witchcraft

The accused believed that his family members were not keeping well because of the woman's witchcraft.

All India | | Updated: July 27, 2018 23:22 IST
The woman's son filed a police complaint and a case was registered. (Representational)

Medininagar: 

A 55-year-old woman was beaten to death today by her neighbour for allegedly practising black magic in Palamau district, police said.The accused has been arrested immediately, the Superintendent of Police of the district, Indrajeet Mahatha, said.

The accused believed that his family members were not keeping well because of witchcraft allegedly practised by the victim Lalitha, he said.

An FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's son and an investigation has been initiated, the SP said
 

