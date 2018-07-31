Woman Aborts Dubai Trip After Her Travel Agent Charged For Trafficking

Police said they cracked down suspects allegedly involved in trafficking (Representational)

A woman, who was soon going to take up a job of domestic help in Dubai, decided against taking her flight at the last hour from Amritsar on Monday when police told her that the travel agents sending her abroad were unscrupulous and a case has been registered against them.

Simranjit Kaur, mother of three children, was to board a flight for Dubai from the international airport in Amritsar.

Addressing a press conference, Inspector General, Border Range, Amritsar, SS Parmar said Simranjit Kaur was promised a job as domestic help there by her travel agents.

He said the woman was told that the Punjab Police had cracked down on the suspects allegedly involved in the trafficking of an 18-year-old woman from Tarn Taran district to Dubai by the same travel agents.

The 18-year old woman returned home from Dubai yesterday.

The police told Simranjit Kaumr that Gurjit Kaur, the conduit who had allegedly lured the teenage victim, was arrested yesterday. A hunt has been launched for the travel agent, identified as Ibrahim Palam Yusuf from Kerala.

An FIR under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 13 of the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act 2012 has been lodged against Yusuf and Gurjit Kaur after the 18-year-old lodged a complaint, she was further told.

After listing to the plight of the woman who recently returned from Dubai, she changed her mind to board flight for Dubai.

The IG said that she was also allured by the same Kerala-based travel agent through his conduit Gurjit Kaur by promising her a well-paid domestic helper's job in Dubai.