Woman, 28, Found Dead With Gunshot Wound Inside Home In UP, Probe Launched

A 28-year-old married woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in Badagaon village of Sirauli area here, with her family alleging she was killed by her in-laws, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday night. Rishibala was found dead in her bed with an illegal .315-bore mini rifle also in the room, police said.

Circle officer Deepshikha Ahibaran Singh said the victim's uncle Harpal has in his complaint accused her in-laws of killing her.

Rishibala's body was sent for a post mortem and forensic teams collected evidence from the spot, police said.

According to police, at the time of the incident, Rishibala's husband Gappu was in his crop field. Her brother-in-law Durvesh told police that when he returned he found her dead in the room.

The family members initially reported the death as a case of suicide and did not inform the police for about one hour, police said.

A probe is on in the matter.

