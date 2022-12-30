'Within 15 Days...': Trinamool's Mahua Moitra On Colleague's Arrest

Trinamool's Mahua Moitra condemned the repeated arrests of party colleague Saket Gokhale

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has condemned the arrest of party colleague Saket Gokhale for a third time in less than two weeks, calling it "harassment".

Without naming the ruling BJP, Ms Moitra tweeted that "people can see through" the repeated arrests.

The police in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a state ruled by the BJP, arrested Mr Gokhale yesterday evening for allegedly misusing funds that the Trinamool Congress spokesperson had raised via crowdfunding.

"Within a span of just 15 days, TMC [Trinamool Congress] national spokesperson Saket Gokhale has been arrested thrice. Harassment of this kind never pays in long run. People can see through this and opposition emerges stronger," Ms Moitra tweeted.

Thursday's arrest was the third time Mr Gokhale was arrested by the Gujarat Police.

Mr Gokhale was first arrested on December 6 for allegedly sharing fake news linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat's Morbi after an old suspension bridge collapsed there, killing 135 people.

Many has pointed out that the information shared by Mr Gokhale on the cost of PM Modi's visit to Morbi was highly exaggerated.

Mr Gokhale was later released on bail, but was taken into custody by the police in Morbi in the same case but one that was filed in this Gujarat town.

The Trinamool leader came out on bail the next day.

Mr Gokhale tweeted the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has filed a case against the Gujarat Police for arresting him without allegedly following due procedure.

"Glad to announce that National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has registered a case against Gujarat Police regarding my arrest 3 weeks ago. The case is for taking me into illegal custody without a transit remand (and without informing local police) from Jaipur to Ahmedabad," Mr Gokhale tweeted on Thursday.

"Flouting the law and taking people into illegal custody Gestapo-style in the middle of the night to transport them across state lines has become a hallmark of the BJP. Like I'd said - I'll fight. And fight stronger than ever," the Trinamool spokesperson tweeted.