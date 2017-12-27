With Two More MLAs, BJP Now Has 48 Lawmakers In Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Assembly Speaker T N Thongdok administered the oath to B R Waghe, who won the by-poll from Pakke-Kessang constituency and Kardo Nyigyor from the Likabali seat.

Assembly Speaker T N Thongdok administered the oath to B R Waghe, who won the by-poll from Pakke-Kessang constituency and Kardo Nyigyor from the Likabali seat,



Over 68.5 per cent electors cast their votes in the by-poll, with Pakke-Kessang recording 86 per cent turnout and Likabali 51 per cent in the December 21 by-elections.



Mr Waghe of the BJP won the Pakke-Kessang seat by a narrow margin of 475 votes, defeating his lone rival and former deputy chief minister, Kameng Dolo of the Congress party.



In the Likabali seat, Mr Nyigyor won by a slender margin of 305 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Gumke Riba of the Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA).



The BJP now has 48 MLAs in the 60-member House along with nine PPA legislators, one Congress and two Independents.



