With Shadow Cabinet, Naveen Patnaik Makes His Intentions Clear

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is now the state's Leader of Opposition, has drawn up a shadow cabinet to scrutinise and take on the ruling BJP and its Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. The move comes ahead of the budget session of the state assembly, which is set to begin from next Monday.

The 50-member UK-style shadow cabinet reflects the early experiences of Mr Patnaik who spent a large part of his pre-politics life in the UK.

The members of the shadow cabinet are mostly former ministers of his government, who are expected to keep tabs on each minister and his department and prepare alternative plans and policies in areas the government could slip up.

"The Opposition party is the custodian of people's interests. The Opposition party has a significant role to play in the state Assembly.

The MLAs will keep close watch on the activities of departments assigned to them and actively take part during discussion of those departments in the state Assembly. They will work to protect the interests of the people," a statement issued by the BJD on Wednesday quoted Mr Patnaik as saying.

The former Chief Minister's move not only underscores the active role he plans to play from the Opposition benches, it also brushes off the notion that many had -- that the Biju Janata Dal will now be politically irrelevant.

The BJD found itself out of power in the recently concluded election after 24 years. The BJP unseated the government of Naveen Patnaik winning 78 of the 147 assembly seats. The BJD won 51 seats.

Days later, as Mr Patnaik was elected the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, the BJD signalled that it means business.

The party, which was the BJP's friend in Rajya Sabha, said its MPs would not be confined to speaking on issues only, but would hold agitation if the BJP-led government at the Centre "ignores Odisha's interest".

The party has already ranged itself alongside the Opposition on the NEET issue and even held walkouts in parliament.