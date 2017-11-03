With 'Same Views' On Notes Ban, GST, Uddhav Thackeray Meets Mamata Banerjee

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai on Thursday.After the meeting, Mr Thackeray said they didn't discuss politics, but added that on issues such as the Goods and Services Tax and the notes ban, he and Banerjee shared the same views."This was my first meeting with her. There was no political discussion, but we have same views on issues such as demonetisation and GST. Both of us have been speaking on these issues. This was only the first meeting, let's see how the things shape up," Mr Thackeray told reporters later.The two also discussed possible joint 'sister cities' initiatives between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, he said.The Sena chief was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray at the meeting at a south Mumbai hotel where the West Bengal chief minister has been staying.Both Shiv Sena and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress have been highly critical of the BJP and the Narendra Modi government on a host of issues, including demonetisation.Ms Banerjee, who is in the city since Tuesday, has met top industrialists and bankers ahead of the fourth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit, to be held in Kolkata in January, 2018.