With GST, We're Moving Towards Higher Goal, Says PM On World Bank Ranking

Following are the highlights of PM Modi's address on the World Bank report:
- World Bank has recognised our work towards ease of doing business
- Ease of doing business also leads to ease of life
- My country is my priority and my primary job. It's my aim to bring about a change in the lives of the citizens of the country
- I compliment the world bank for ranking the countries across the world on the basis of ease of doing business
- We are a young country and job creation is our priority
- We aim to turn India into a business hub
- We are trying to create a new India where opportunities are created and harnessed for the needy
- We want to create a digital India, skilled India and tech-driven India
- Those who have objected to the World Bank Ranking have been part of the World Bank
- The critics haven't even seen the World Bank building
- State governments are finding innovative ways for development
- We are continuously working towards improving our investment generation
- Along with technology, we must change the mindset among businesses
- We need to re-engineer government processes for simpler, efficient functioning
- Parameters for Ranking are related to the lives of the citizens
- We have take the route of reform to change the lives of the citizens
- To withdraw PF money used to be a huge task, now everything is online