With GST, We're Moving Towards Higher Goal, Says PM On World Bank Ranking

World Bank has recognised our work towards ease of doing business

Ease of doing business also leads to ease of life

My country is my priority and my primary job. It's my aim to bring about a change in the lives of the citizens of the country

I compliment the world bank for ranking the countries across the world on the basis of ease of doing business

We are a young country and job creation is our priority

We aim to turn India into a business hub

We are trying to create a new India where opportunities are created and harnessed for the needy

We want to create a digital India, skilled India and tech-driven India

Those who have objected to the World Bank Ranking have been part of the World Bank

The critics haven't even seen the World Bank building

State governments are finding innovative ways for development

We are continuously working towards improving our investment generation

Along with technology, we must change the mindset among businesses

We need to re-engineer government processes for simpler, efficient functioning

Parameters for Ranking are related to the lives of the citizens

We have take the route of reform to change the lives of the citizens

To withdraw PF money used to be a huge task, now everything is online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed the Congress over their attack on the Centre after the country jumped 30 ranks to 100 in the World Bank's ease of doing business report. "Those who worked with the World Bank earlier are now questioning India's ranking," he said. India made a huge jump in the World Bank rankings this year, driven by reforms in access to credit, power supplies and protection of minority investors.Following are the highlights of PM Modi's address on the World Bank report: