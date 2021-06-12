



With 84,332 Fresh Covid Cases, India Sees Lowest Daily Rise In 70 Days

India - witnessing a downward trend in Covid cases - today reported its lowest infections in 70 days with the country adding 84,332 new cases to take its overall caseload to 2.93 crore.

The country, however, continued to report a high number of virus-related deaths with 4,002 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours. The rise has been attributed to backlog of cases from states like Maharashtra, which alone has reported 2,213 deaths.

India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It stands at 4.39 per cent, the fifth straight day that it is below the 5 per cent-mark.