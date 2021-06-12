Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reported 91,702 New COVID-19 Cases Friday

The country vaccinated 32,74,672 in 24 hours Friday (File)

India reported 91,702 new COVID-19 cases and 3,403 deaths Friday. The country vaccinated 32,74,672 in 24 hours Friday, taking the total number of vaccination to 2,46,085,649.

India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) is on the decline. It stood at 4.48 per cent, below the 5 per cent-mark for the fourth straight day Friday.

Tamil Nadu is among the bottom five states in terms of vaccinating its population against coronavirus. So far, the state has inoculated only nine per cent of its seven-crore population with the first dose of the vaccine. This has put the state right at the bottom of the list of states with low vaccination percentage along with UP, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Jun 12, 2021 06:39 (IST) Over 6.5 Lakh Vaccinated Against Covid In Jammu

The COVID positivity rate has dropped to 1.6 per cent, while recovery rate has crossed 92 per cent in Jammu district, said Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg on Friday, reported news agency ANI.



During the weekly press briefing, the Deputy Commissioner said that recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases and the decreasing trend in positive cases continues. "As recovery rate is better than rate of new active cases, the bed occupancy has also reduced."





Jun 12, 2021 06:15 (IST) 356 Cases Of Black Fungus In Uttarakhand

Dehradun reported 21 new cases of Black Fungus and six deaths on July 10, informed the state Health Department, reported news agency ANI.



With this, the total number of Black Fungus patients in Dehradun district has gone up to 319, while the cumulative black fungus cases in Uttarakhand now stand at 356 with 56 deaths.



At least 220 patients are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Rishikesh. So far 31 patients with Black Fungus infections have recovered.

