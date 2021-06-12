Delhi Records 213 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest In Over 3 Months

Delhi reported 213 new COVID-19 cases after 71,513 tests were conducted in last 24 hours. (File)

Delhi recorded 213 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in more than three months, bringing the overall caseload to 14,30,884. The national capital also recorded 28 deaths due to COVID-19 which took the total death count to 24,800.

Delhi's positivity rate has come down to 0.30 per cent, the lowest after February 23 when it was 0.25 per cent.

A total of 497 patients recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total active cases down to 3,610.

The 213 new cases, reported after 71,513 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, are the lowest after March 1 when Delhi recorded 175 Covid cases in a day.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that chances of a "third wave of the coronavirus pandemic were quite real" and that his government is prepping to tackle it on a "war footing". The city has been ramping up healthcare and oxygen facilities after an acute shortage during the deadly second wave left the medical infrastructure in the capital crippled with thousands gasping for a bed and breath.

Delhi had reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths on Friday while the positivity rate was 0.31 per cent.

The national capital, which had imposed lockdown-like restrictions in April, began the process of unlocking on Monday as coronavirus cases continue to decline. Shops in malls, markets and market complexes were opened with restrictions of odd-even timings, while the standalone shops and neighborhood shops are allowed to open between 10am to 8pm.

The Delhi Metro, which was suspended on May 10, resumed services with 50 per cent capacity. Private offices have also been allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 count in India remained below the one-lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day with the country reporting 84,332 fresh cases, its lowest in 70 days, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry today. With the fresh cases, the infection tally has climbed to 2,93,59,155. The COVID-19 death count climbed to 3,67,081 with 4,002 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.