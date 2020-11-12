With 104 Deaths, Highest Number Of Covid Fatalities In A Day In Delhi

Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases have been rising in Delhi in winter

The national capital reported 104 deaths due to coronavirus infection today - the highest fatalities due to the highly contagious virus in one day. The city reported 7,053 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The city reported the last highest fatalities on June 16 when 93 people died of the virus.

The total coronavirus cases in Delhi is now 4,67,028. Some 4.16 lakh have recovered. The daily positivity rate in the national capital is 11.71 per cent, while the national average is 3.8 per cent.

A report by the National Centre for Disease Control on October 8 had projected that Delhi may see up to 15,000 coronavirus cases in winter.

Air quality in the National Capital Region or NCR has also been a matter of big concern as winter approaches amid the coronavirus pandemic, and with Delhi reporting thousands of COVID-19 cases every day.

Poor air quality in winter could have a big impact on health as experts widely believe that those with co-morbidities are at a higher risk as the virus is known to affect the respiratory system.

The centre had asked the Delhi government to increase RT-PCR tests and improve its antigen and RT-PCR ratio, which is currently at 77 per cent antigen and 23 per cent RT-PCR tests.

India today reported 47,905 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8 per cent higher than on Wednesday. The country has up to 86.83 lakh cases so far with 1,28,121 deaths.

More than 50 million coronavirus infections have been detected worldwide, according to a tally from official sources compiled by news agency AFP.

A total of more than 50,010,400 cases, including 1,251,980 deaths, have been recorded globally since the pandemic started in China in December last year.