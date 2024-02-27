'Wish Turning Into Reality': Anand Mahindra On Gaganyaan Astronauts

PM Modi gave astronaut wings to the four astronauts

As ISRO announced the four Indian astronauts for the Gaganyaan Mission, Anand Mahindra's "wish now seems to be turning into reality".

The Mahindra Group chairman shared a picture of the four astronauts posing in their space suits and wrote: "India announces the 4 Indian astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission to space. I grew up seeing photos of only American astronauts and Russian Cosmonauts. They were inspiring but I used to wistfully imagine and wonder if and when I would ever see fellow Indians in those adventurous space suits - on their way into Indian Spacecrafts. That wish now seems to be turning into reality."

"And I hope it will stoke the imagination and the aspiration of a whole new generation of Indians!" he added.

Earlier in the day, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla were revealed to be a part of the country's human space flight mission Gaganyaan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the names at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram and gave astronaut wings to the four men.

The human space flight mission aims to launch a three-member crew into a Low Earth Orbit and bring them back after three days. The astronauts chosen for the mission have been trained in technical knowledge as well as physical fitness to ensure they stay well during the mission.

The Prime Minister said India's success in the space sector was not only sowing the seeds of scientific temperament in the young generation but also helping it emerge as a dynamic global player in the 21st century by showcasing significant strides across sectors.