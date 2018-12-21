Google Marks Winter Solstice, Shortest Day Of The Year With A Doodle

In the Northern Hemisphere, it occurs when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn

Google Doodle today marks winter solstice -- the shortest day and longest night of the year -- a phenomena that occurs when one of the Earth's poles has its maximum tilt away from the Sun.

The word "solstice" comes from the Latin solstitium meaning "sun stands still", when the 'movement of sun's path' stops briefly. The day and time of the solstice vary each year.

Also known as midwinter, the phenomena occurs twice a year, once in each hemisphere.

In the Northern Hemisphere it is the December solstice and in the Southern Hemisphere its June solstice.

In the Northern Hemisphere, it occurs when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, located at 23.5° south of the equator. This tilt in Earth's axis of rotation gives different parts of the planet more exposure to the Sun at different times of the year.

In December, the Earth's North Pole turns away from the Sun, giving the Southern Hemisphere the most sunlight.

At Stonehenge, people come together to celebrate and capture the moment when the sun directly aligns with the famous stones.

And in Ireland, people gather days before the solstice at Newgrange - a massive gravesite that's more than 5,000 years old. The crowds await chance to see the sunrise light up the ancient passage tomb.

The Chinese refer to the Winter Solstice as Dongzhi Festival. While locals enjoy rice balls meaning "family reunion." This treat is said to bring prosperity and unity-something all of us can enjoy on this auspicious day.