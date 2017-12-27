Winter Session Of Parliament Live Updates: Houses To Reopen After 4-Day Break

Parliament Live: The houses have witnessed repeated disruptions since the start of Winter Session



08:38 (IST) BJP's Parliamentary Party To Meet Tomorrow; Issues Whip For Lok Sabha MPs

BJP's Parliamentary party to meet tomorrow morning at 9:30 am. The party has issued whip for its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the house tomorrow and day after. The triple talaq bill will be introduced in the lower house tomorrow. 08:28 (IST) The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2017 may come up for passage in the Lok Sabha today. The bill would replace an ordinance wherein tax rates on various motor vehicles were hiked to a maximum of 25 per cent under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced the Bill last week.

Mr Salim said when Supreme Court has already banned triple talaq, there is no need to bring such a bill. "As far as demanding a ban on the practice of triple talaq is concerned, we have been raising this issue ever since politicians like Narendra Modi had not even heard of the term triple talaq. But we recognise that divorce is a civil matter and there is no need to criminalise it," he said. 07:51 (IST) The triple talaq bill will be introduced in in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and some repercussions of this may be seen today as well with CPM conveying its intent to oppose the bill. CPM leader Mohammed Salim said that Modi government's move to bring a bill criminalising instant triple talaq was unwarranted and politically motivated.

Parliament will meet again on Wednesday after a four-day break amid continued logjam over Congress' demand for apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat election campaign. The two houses will meet after a weekend and two-day holiday on Christmas.The government's efforts to bring a bill to criminalise instant triple talaq, which has been listed for introduction on Thursday, may also lead to a tussle with the CPM conveying its intent to oppose the bill. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has also expressed its reservations over penal provisions in The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017.The two houses have witnessed repeated disruptions since the start of Winter Session of Parliament on December 15 over PM Modi's remarks against the former Prime Minister with the Congress vociferously raising the issue. While Rajya Sabha has seen daily adjournments, the Congress has been staging protests and walk out in the Lok Sabha.Other bills on the government's agenda this week include The High Court and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Condition of Services) Amendment Bill, 2017 and The Representation of the People's (Amendment) Bill, 2017.