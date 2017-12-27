Sushma Swaraj Statement In Parliament Tomorrow On Pak Treatment Of Jadhavs

The government will make a statement in parliament tomorrow on the treatment of Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother in Pakistan, said Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, amid outrage and condemnation in both houses."We condemn the way #KulbhushanJadhav's mother and wife were treated in Pakistan. Kulbhushan Jadhav should be brought back to the country," said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the Lok Sabha.Various political parties, including the Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress and AIADMK, strongly protested how Pakistan treated the wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former navy officer sentenced to death in Pakistan.On Monday, eight months after the death sentence, Mr Jadhav met his family for the first time across a glass screen, through intercom. The 40-minute interaction was recorded and tweeted by Pakistan. India alleges that both women were forced to change their clothes and asked to remove their bangles, bindi and mangalsutra. Mr Jadhav's wife Chetankul was forced to remove her shoes, which were not returned at all. Pakistan claims the shoes had "something metallic in them".To add to their discomfiture, Mr Jadhav's mother and wife were harassed and subjected to outrageous questions by Pakistani journalists after they were forced to wait for their car. The family faced questions hurled at them like - "Aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli ispar kya kahengi? (your husband killed thousands of innocent Pakistanis, what do you have to say about that?)'" and "Aapke kya jazbaat hain apne kaatil bete se milne ke baad? (How do you feel after meeting your killer son?)".Amid slogans in the Lok Sabha of "Pakistan Murdabad (down with Pakistan)" by its members, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant said India should not keep silent on the incident.M Thambidurai, a member of Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK, said asking a woman to remove her "Mangalsutra" is an insult to the country.Mr Jadhav was arrested in March last year and sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, an allegation India has rubbished.