Winter Session Live Updates: Parliament Session To Resume At 11 am

The Winter Session of the Parliament is set to resume today even as stormy opposition protests continue to disrupt proceedings. The BJP has accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of being part of a plan to "derail" the economy and "disrupt" the democracy as the parliament plunged into chaos again last afternoon.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar clarified India's position on the Israel-Palestine conflict in the Rajya Sabha yesterday, stating that "we condemn terrorism, hostage-taking" but also that countries have the right to respond but should be mindful of civilian casualties.

The Winter Session began on November 25 and will continue till December 20.

Dec 06, 2024 09:04 (IST) PM Modi, Congress Chief Pay Tribute To BR Ambedkar On His 69th Death Anniversary

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House Lawns as they pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of 69th... pic.twitter.com/TUrefyCY1m - ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 69th death anniversary at the Parliament House Lawns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 69th death anniversary at the Parliament House Lawns.

Dec 06, 2024 09:02 (IST) Congress MP's Motion To Discuss Channelising Ganga Towards Kanyakumari

#ParliamentWinterSession | Congress MP Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, urging discussion on channelizing the Ganga River toward Kanyakumari. pic.twitter.com/zH3anK2ArV - ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024

Dec 06, 2024 09:00 (IST) Winter Session Live Updates: 2 Bills Listed For Passing In Lok Sabha

Two bills - The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 - are listed for final consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha. The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 proposes to set up a separate Urban Disaster Management Authority (UDMA) in state capitals and cities with a Municipal Corporation and SDRF.

Dec 06, 2024 08:57 (IST) BR Ambedkar's 69th Death Anniversary To Be Commemorated Today

Dr Ambedkar Foundation will today observe Mahaparinirvan Diwas of BR Ambedkar on behalf of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament House Complex. The 69th death anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution will be commemorated with floral tributes by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and other parliamentarians.