On Controversial Durga Puja Grant, Mamata Banerjee Has Good Day In Court

Durga Puja 2018: Preparations are on at full swing for grand Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal.

The Calcutta High Court has refused to interfere in the Mamata Banerjee government's decision to give grants to Durga puja committees in West Bengal.

Refusing to accept the petition, the court said the issue can taken up after the next budget.

The state had argued on Tuesday that the order to grant Rs. 10,000 each to 28,000 Durga puja committees in Bengal by the Trinamool Congress government was an executive order.

The state government had told the Calcutta High Court that it cannot interfere in a legislative decision on granting funds to Durga Puja committees, after a petitioner claimed that it is a violation of the secular structure of the Constitution.

The lawyer of the petitioner said they will approach the Supreme Court immediately "though our resources are limited".

On September 10, Ms Banerjee declared that Rs 10,000 would be given to each of the 28,000 puja committees across the state - 3,000 in the city and 25,000 in the districts, costing the government an amount of Rs 28 crore.