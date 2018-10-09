'Dangerous Trend': Mamata Banerjee On Attacks On Migrants In Gujarat

Mamata Banerjee alleged that the party (BJP) is only creating confusion. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that there was "provocation" behind the attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants in Gujarat and called it a "very dangerous trend".

Ms Banerjee, who has been a strong BJP critic, said she was "scared" of the situation in Gujarat and blamed the BJP government in the state for failing to control it.

"This (the attacks) is a very dangerous trend. A disastrous situation. The problem is very serious ... I do not understand why the BJP (government in Gujarat) is not controlling all these," the chief minister told reporters at the secretariat.

"There was of course provocation behind the act. The people are scared and they are fleeing and leaving the state. There are so many families staying there for many years and now they have chosen that state as their home. All the people are scared," she said.

Ms Banerjee alleged that the party is only creating confusion and communal tension among the people. "They(BJP) only create confusion among the people and create communal tension where people are living in a peaceful manner. The BJP-ruled states are dangerous now," she said.

She said the Gujarat Police should arrest the accused people behind the attacks. "Police must arrest the accused persons and they must take action as per the law. That is the system. I do not understand why they have arrested more than 370 people," she added.

Since the alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district on September 28, six districts, most of them in north Gujarat, have witnessed sporadic incidents of violence against Hindi-speaking people.

Police have arrested Ravindra Sahu, a labourer hailing from Bihar and working in a ceramic factory in Sabarkantha, for the alleged rape.

In a reply to the question on whether the situation in Gujarat was an attempt at polarisation, Ms Banerjee said, "Do you think polarisation means it is about a particular caste or creed or religion? ... If we are united, the country is strong. If we are divided, the country will fall. This is an open situation. We should not divide our people like this."

She said that in India people from other states with different languages stay in another state. "We all stay together and this is the system we follow in India," she added.